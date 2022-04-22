CRISIL gains after PAT rises 46% YoY in March'22 quarter

CRISIL advanced 3.19% to Rs 3349.65 after the company recorded 45.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.6 crore in Q1 March 2022 from Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 March 2021.
Consolidated income from operations for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 increased by 20.1% to Rs 594.9 crore, compared with Rs 495.2 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2021.
CRISIL said that the first quarter of 2022 was marked by the highly transmissible third COVID-19 wave, leading to temporary disruption of economic activities. The inflationary trends, rising interest rates in the developed economies, and geopolitical situation has introduced additional volatility and impacted investor appetite in the global markets.
In India, corporate bond issuances declined 15% by value and 22% by quantum in Q1 2022 year-on-year (YoY). Bank credit growth to the large corporate segment was muted.
Despite this challenging scenario, the Rating segment revenue grew by 9.7% YoY to Rs 163.32 crore in Q1 2022.
In the current quarter, the Research segment revenues grew by 26.3% YoY to Rs 394.24 crore.
The Advisory Services segment grew its revenues by 9.8% YoY in Q1 2022 to Rs 37.38 crore.
Amish Mehta, managing director & CEO, CRISIL, said: "Rising geopolitical tensions have not only exacerbated existing inflationary pressures but also added downside risks to a slowing world economy. This has forced central banks to accelerate monetary tightening and has raised the specter of tighter financial conditions.
During the March quarter, we saw growth across our business. We continue to drive growth for our core offerings and in data analytics, risk transformation, and sustainability.
The company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.
CRISIL is a global analytics company. It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU