Adani Total Gas Ltd Falls 5%, S&P BSE Energy index Drops 1.33%

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 10.38% over last one month compared to 5.87% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 3.48% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 1189.3. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 1.33% to quote at 6793.82. The index is up 5.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd decreased 1.83% and Gujarat Gas Ltd lost 1.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 28.49 % over last one year compared to the 51.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 10.38% over last one month compared to 5.87% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 3.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4072 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1680 on 04 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.35 on 19 Jun 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)