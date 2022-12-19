Adani Total Gas Ltd Spurts 1.73%

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 0.75% over last one month compared to 2.37% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 0.48% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Total Gas Ltd gained 1.73% today to trade at Rs 3615. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.63% to quote at 8895.72. The index is up 2.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Energy Services Ltd increased 1.33% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd added 1.22% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 19.49 % over last one year compared to the 7.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 0.75% over last one month compared to 2.37% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 0.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 299 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11478 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3910 on 15 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1513 on 22 Feb 2022.

