Adani Total Gas to acquire 50% stake in Smartmeters Technologies

Adani Total Gas has executed a Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement on 20 August, 2021 (SSSA) with GSEC (GSEC) and Smartmeters Technologies (SMTPL) to acquire 50% stake in Smartmeters Technologies.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by September 2021.

SMTPL was incorporated on 7 October 2019 and engaged in the business of manufacturing of smart measuring instruments like prepaid smart gas meter, AMR etc., and its allied products with end-to-end solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)