L T Foods launches new campaign for Daawat Basmatic rice

L T Foods has launched a new campaign to extend its 'Banega Toh Farq Dikhega' proposition.
The newly launched campaign extends the proposition by showcasing to the consumers the finely curated four-step process of Chunkar, Bachakar, Sambhaalkar and Sajaakar, (fine picking, carefully securing, meticulous ageing, and proud presentation) before Daawat Basmati reaches the consumer. The meticulous quality processes that LT Foods employ makes Daawat stand out in its category.
