Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 222.57 points or 5.89% at 3553.37 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 9.7%), DLF Ltd (down 6.78%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 6.01%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 5.41%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 4.99%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 4.98%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.66%), Sobha Ltd (down 4.61%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.06%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1376.61 or 2.41% at 55635.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 434.4 points or 2.56% at 16550.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1014.45 points or 3.57% at 27440.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 336.91 points or 3.91% at 8280.88.

On BSE,586 shares were trading in green, 2816 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)