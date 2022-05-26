Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 3.72%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 28.88% over last one month compared to 13.95% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 5.9% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 3.72% today to trade at Rs 2011.65. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.98% to quote at 4190.39. The index is down 13.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 2.15% and ABB India Ltd lost 0.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 50.33 % over last one year compared to the 5.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 28.88% over last one month compared to 13.95% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 5.9% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3652 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 48077 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3000 on 12 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.5 on 02 Aug 2021.

