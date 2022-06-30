Adani Transmission Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Adani Transmission Ltd is quoting at Rs 2466.1, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 145.02% in last one year as compared to a 0.51% jump in NIFTY and a 27.09% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Adani Transmission Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2466.1, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 15759.55. The Sensex is at 52975.06, down 0.1%. Adani Transmission Ltd has gained around 20% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Transmission Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24972.65, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

