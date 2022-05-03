Adani Wilmar acquires brand 'Kohinoor' basmati rice

Adani Wilmar (AWL) announced the acquisition of several brands including the renowned Kohinoor Brand - domestic (India region) from McCormick Switzerland GMBH for an undisclosed amount.

In essence, the acquisition would give AWL exclusive rights over the brand 'Kohinoor' basmati rice along with 'Ready to Cook', 'Ready to Eat' curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor Brand umbrella in India.

The Kohinoor brand portfolio comprises of; Kohinoor - for premium Basmati rice; Charminar - for affordable rice and Trophy for HORECA segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)