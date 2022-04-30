IRB Infrastructure Developers receives revision in ratings outlook

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infrastructure and GIC Affiliates invest Rs 242.50 cr in IRB Infrastructure Trust
IRB Infrastructure Developers rallies on executing concession agreement with UPEIDA
IRB Infrastructure Developers bags contract worth Rs 6,555 cr from UPEIDA
IRB Infrastructure Developers receives favourable judgment from Delhi HC
IRB Infrastructure Developers receives credit action from Fitch Ratings
-
From India Ratings and ResearchIRB Infrastructure Developers announced the India Ratings and Research has revised the company's outlook from Negative to Positive while affirming its Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A+'. The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:
Non fund based bank facilities (Rs 1200 crore) - IND A+/ Positive / IND A1+
Non convertible debenture (Rs 400 crore) - IND A+/ Positive
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU