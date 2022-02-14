Kuantum Papers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd, Mangalam Organics Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd and Hindustan Composites Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2022.

Kuantum Papers Ltd crashed 14.25% to Rs 78.85 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 37226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15052 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd tumbled 13.00% to Rs 120.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9557 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Organics Ltd lost 12.65% to Rs 926.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4618 shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd fell 12.33% to Rs 117.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13363 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Composites Ltd plummeted 12.07% to Rs 299.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2129 shares in the past one month.

