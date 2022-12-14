ADB Sees Indian Economy Growing By 7% In Current Fiscal

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has kept its outlook for India's economic growth unchanged at 7 percent for FY23. However, this marks a drop compared to 8.7 percent GDP growth in FY22.

For 2023-24, the GDP growth has been kept unchanged at 7.2 percent. Despite recent global headwinds, the Indian economy is expected to grow, supported by a strong domestic base.

