Net Inflows into equity mutual funds decline by 76% MoM: AMFI

Net inflows into equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes dropped 76% month-on-month to Rs 2,258.35 crore in November 2022 from Rs 9,390.35 crore in October 2022, according to the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Within the equity category, sectoral/thematic funds segment saw the biggest inflows at Rs 1,379.68 crore, while the 'large cap fund' segment saw the highest net outflow of Rs 1,038.84 crore.

Total net inflows into ETFs, index funds and Fund of funds investing overseas amounted at Rs 10,394.07 crore. Hybrid schemes, which invest in a mix of debt and equity, saw net outflows of Rs 6,477.33 crore. However, this was largely on account of Rs 4,074.64 crore outflows from the arbitrage fund category.

Two NFOs in the equity segment helped net Rs 2,426 crore.

Debt-oriented schemes received net inflows of Rs 3,668.59 crore in November compared to net outflows of Rs 2,817.79 crore in October. The liquid funds category saw the highest net inflow of Rs 34,276.44 crores, followed by money market funds at Rs 4,942.32 crore and corporate bond fund at Rs 3,466.45. the overnight fund category recorded net outflows of Rs 31,928.25 crore during the period under review.

