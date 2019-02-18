ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 1424.24% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 60.80 croreNet profit of ADF Foods rose 1424.24% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 60.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 52.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales60.8052.70 15 OPM %13.6317.76 -PBDT8.329.16 -9 PBT7.238.04 -10 NP5.030.33 1424
