Volumes jump at GHCL Ltd counter

GHCL Ltd witnessed volume of 3.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44868 shares
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 December 2020.
GHCL Ltd witnessed volume of 3.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44868 shares. The stock increased 3.78% to Rs.206.05. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 21.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.93% to Rs.2,274.85. Volumes stood at 6.97 lakh shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd clocked volume of 9.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.92% to Rs.374.10. Volumes stood at 95754 shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd notched up volume of 3012 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 770 shares. The stock rose 1.43% to Rs.11,076.85. Volumes stood at 3101 shares in the last session.
KEI Industries Ltd notched up volume of 75011 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22811 shares. The stock rose 0.67% to Rs.426.70. Volumes stood at 13239 shares in the last session.
