Authum Investment & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 58.75% to Rs 1.98 croreNet Loss of Authum Investment & Infrastructure reported to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -10.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs -35.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-1.98-4.80 59 -10.52-35.77 71 OPM %208.59102.92 -125.67102.10 - PBDT-6.09-5.11 -19 -15.29-37.43 59 PBT-6.09-5.11 -19 -15.29-37.43 59 NP-6.09-5.11 -19 -15.29-37.43 59
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
