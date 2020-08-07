Aditya Birla Capital allots 38,550 equity shares under ESOS

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 38,550 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each on 7 August 2020 pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units under Company's ABCL Scheme 2017.

All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 24,13,85,87,700 (i.e. 2,41,38,58,770 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 24,13,89,73,200 (i.e. 2,41,38,97,320 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each).

