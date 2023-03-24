Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Slides 3.6%

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd has added 6.98% over last one month compared to 2% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 3.37% drop in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd lost 3.6% today to trade at Rs 148.75. The S&P BSE Financial Services index is down 0.68% to quote at 8239.02. The index is down 2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd decreased 3.58% and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd lost 2.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Financial Services index went up 6.02 % over last one year compared to the 0.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd has added 6.98% over last one month compared to 2% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 3.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 74831 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 162.5 on 08 Dec 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 85.7 on 20 Jun 2022.

