Moschip Technologies Ltd Surges 3.48%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 1.42%

Moschip Technologies Ltd has added 8.98% over last one month compared to 7.02% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.93% drop in the SENSEX

Moschip Technologies Ltd gained 3.48% today to trade at Rs 65.39. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.42% to quote at 28215.03. The index is down 7.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd increased 2.38% and DigiSpice Technologies Ltd added 2.36% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 22.42 % over last one year compared to the 0.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Moschip Technologies Ltd has added 8.98% over last one month compared to 7.02% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.93% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2678 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 82.4 on 01 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 43.3 on 21 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)