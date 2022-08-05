Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 97.46 crore in the June 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 254.06% to Rs 2874.76 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 97.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 347.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 254.06% to Rs 2874.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 811.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales2874.76811.95 254 OPM %16.29-20.83 -PBDT405.77-230.03 LP PBT135.49-467.78 LP NP97.46-347.14 LP
