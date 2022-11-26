Alirox Abrasives standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Alirox Abrasives rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 OPM %-20.000 -PBDT0.120.08 50 PBT0.090.04 125 NP0.070.03 133
