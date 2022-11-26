Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 239.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Techno Electric gallops on bagging new orders worth Rs 1,455 cr
Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 2061.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Refex Industries standalone net profit rises 239.79% in the September 2022 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 239.26 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Tata Power's arm to allot 8.36 cr shares to Greenforest at Rs 239 each
-
Sales rise 31.04% to Rs 965.15 croreNet Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reported to Rs 239.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 73.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 965.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 736.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales965.15736.54 31 OPM %64.5253.02 -PBDT436.02182.90 138 PBT182.43-73.37 LP NP-239.48-73.37 -226
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU