Karnataka Bank collaborates with Hyundai Construction Equipment India
Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 239.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.04% to Rs 965.15 crore

Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reported to Rs 239.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 73.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 965.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 736.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales965.15736.54 31 OPM %64.5253.02 -PBDT436.02182.90 138 PBT182.43-73.37 LP NP-239.48-73.37 -226

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 17:39 IST

