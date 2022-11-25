Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 2061.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 68.68% to Rs 4718.15 crore

Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 2061.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 733.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 68.68% to Rs 4718.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2797.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4718.152797.1317.6411.63-79.98-153.65-592.89-642.31-2061.72-733.90

