Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreVinayak Vanijya reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %033.33 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
