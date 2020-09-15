JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.85% to Rs 16.77 croreNet Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.85% to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.7725.35 -34 OPM %-17.41-0.59 -PBDT-1.281.08 PL PBT-3.19-1.01 -216 NP-2.52-0.29 -769
