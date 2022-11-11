Aditya Spinners standalone net profit rises 194.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.67% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net profit of Aditya Spinners rose 194.23% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.67% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.5613.9913.908.292.190.941.680.471.530.52

