Aditya Spinners standalone net profit rises 194.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.67% to Rs 18.56 croreNet profit of Aditya Spinners rose 194.23% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.67% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.5613.99 33 OPM %13.908.29 -PBDT2.190.94 133 PBT1.680.47 257 NP1.530.52 194
