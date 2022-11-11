JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lumax Inds hits the roof after Q2 PAT rises 2.2x YoY
Business Standard

Aditya Spinners standalone net profit rises 194.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.67% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net profit of Aditya Spinners rose 194.23% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.67% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.5613.99 33 OPM %13.908.29 -PBDT2.190.94 133 PBT1.680.47 257 NP1.530.52 194

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 16:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU