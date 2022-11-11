SML ISUZU reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 76.38% to Rs 410.43 croreNet Loss of SML ISUZU reported to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 76.38% to Rs 410.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 232.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales410.43232.70 76 OPM %1.36-6.90 -PBDT1.67-18.59 LP PBT-9.17-29.63 69 NP-9.17-29.11 68
