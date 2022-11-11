JUST IN
JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 270.45 crore

Net Loss of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 34.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 45.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 270.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 228.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales270.45228.67 18 OPM %20.4710.41 -PBDT-17.75-39.36 55 PBT-31.03-45.42 32 NP-34.70-45.43 24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:52 IST

