Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 311.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 311.68% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.89% to Rs 32.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.32.6318.2431.6610.8612.243.7311.593.168.812.14

