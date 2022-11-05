Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 311.68% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 78.89% to Rs 32.63 croreNet profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 311.68% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.89% to Rs 32.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.6318.24 79 OPM %31.6610.86 -PBDT12.243.73 228 PBT11.593.16 267 NP8.812.14 312
