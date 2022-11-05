Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 121.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.37% to Rs 53.87 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 121.76% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 91.37% to Rs 53.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.53.8728.1529.9625.8616.738.6713.336.0910.094.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)