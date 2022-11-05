JUST IN
Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 121.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.37% to Rs 53.87 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 121.76% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 91.37% to Rs 53.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales53.8728.15 91 OPM %29.9625.86 -PBDT16.738.67 93 PBT13.336.09 119 NP10.094.55 122

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:03 IST

