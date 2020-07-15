Infosys consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 23665.00 croreNet profit of Infosys rose 11.45% to Rs 4233.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3798.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 23665.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21803.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23665.0021803.00 9 OPM %25.8723.63 -PBDT6548.005848.00 12 PBT5792.005167.00 12 NP4233.003798.00 11
