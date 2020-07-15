Infosys consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 23665.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 11.45% to Rs 4233.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3798.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 23665.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21803.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.23665.0021803.0025.8723.636548.005848.005792.005167.004233.003798.00

