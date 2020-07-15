Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.11% to Rs 25.73 croreNet loss of Sarthak Global reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.11% to Rs 25.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 152.49% to Rs 98.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales25.7315.97 61 98.9539.19 152 OPM %-16.441.19 --3.660.15 - PBDT-0.150.04 PL 0.130.08 63 PBT-0.150.04 PL 0.120.07 71 NP-0.150.03 PL 0.090.05 80
