JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Apollo Tyres inaugurates commercial facility for two wheeler radial and cross ply tyres at Vadodara
Business Standard

Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 61.11% to Rs 25.73 crore

Net loss of Sarthak Global reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.11% to Rs 25.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 152.49% to Rs 98.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales25.7315.97 61 98.9539.19 152 OPM %-16.441.19 --3.660.15 - PBDT-0.150.04 PL 0.130.08 63 PBT-0.150.04 PL 0.120.07 71 NP-0.150.03 PL 0.090.05 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 17:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU