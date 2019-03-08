Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jai Corp Ltd, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2019.

Jai Corp Ltd, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2019.

soared 14.55% to Rs 187 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 64.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79241 shares in the past one month.

spiked 11.20% to Rs 111.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

surged 10.40% to Rs 215. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98923 shares in the past one month.

jumped 8.48% to Rs 112.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58667 shares in the past one month.

rose 7.45% to Rs 223.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16115 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)