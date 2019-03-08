Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Jai Corp Ltd, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, Granules India Ltd and Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2019.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd soared 14.55% to Rs 187 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 64.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79241 shares in the past one month.
Jai Corp Ltd spiked 11.20% to Rs 111.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd surged 10.40% to Rs 215. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98923 shares in the past one month.
Granules India Ltd jumped 8.48% to Rs 112.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58667 shares in the past one month.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd rose 7.45% to Rs 223.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16115 shares in the past one month.
