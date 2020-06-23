Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 44.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.98% to Rs 1241.65 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics declined 44.72% to Rs 34.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.98% to Rs 1241.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1852.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.02% to Rs 99.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 221.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.91% to Rs 7183.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5615.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1241.651852.647183.255615.827.495.573.856.60104.6599.60276.27352.8785.9786.52207.56302.3334.1161.7099.59221.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)