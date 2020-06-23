Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 44.72% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.98% to Rs 1241.65 croreNet profit of Aegis Logistics declined 44.72% to Rs 34.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.98% to Rs 1241.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1852.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.02% to Rs 99.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 221.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.91% to Rs 7183.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5615.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1241.651852.64 -33 7183.255615.82 28 OPM %7.495.57 -3.856.60 - PBDT104.6599.60 5 276.27352.87 -22 PBT85.9786.52 -1 207.56302.33 -31 NP34.1161.70 -45 99.59221.39 -55
