JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UFO Moviez India standalone net profit rises 104.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Amaze Entertech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Amaze Entertech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.04 100 0.200.18 11 OPM %37.5050.00 -30.0027.78 - PBDT0.030.02 50 0.070.05 40 PBT0.030.02 50 0.070.05 40 NP00.16 -100 0.040.19 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU