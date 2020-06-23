Amaze Entertech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Amaze Entertech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.080.040.200.1837.5050.0030.0027.780.030.020.070.050.030.020.070.0500.160.040.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)