UFO Moviez India standalone net profit rises 104.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 76.63 croreNet profit of UFO Moviez India rose 104.63% to Rs 45.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 76.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 244.98% to Rs 101.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.57% to Rs 347.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 448.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales76.63131.37 -42 347.53448.82 -23 OPM %26.0234.14 -22.8226.21 - PBDT61.5643.37 42 164.84113.53 45 PBT45.6228.13 62 103.5652.85 96 NP45.0822.03 105 101.3229.37 245
