UFO Moviez India standalone net profit rises 104.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 76.63 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India rose 104.63% to Rs 45.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 76.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 244.98% to Rs 101.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.57% to Rs 347.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 448.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

