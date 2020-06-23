New Delhi Television standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 54.77 crore

Net profit of New Delhi Television declined 6.47% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 54.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.18% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 222.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

54.7763.00222.33251.546.0810.278.268.289.5413.9221.5426.817.5212.0413.0317.327.528.0413.0313.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)