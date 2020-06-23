JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UFO Moviez India standalone net profit rises 104.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

New Delhi Television standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 54.77 crore

Net profit of New Delhi Television declined 6.47% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 54.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.18% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 222.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.7763.00 -13 222.33251.54 -12 OPM %6.0810.27 -8.268.28 - PBDT9.5413.92 -31 21.5426.81 -20 PBT7.5212.04 -38 13.0317.32 -25 NP7.528.04 -6 13.0313.32 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU