New Delhi Television standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 54.77 croreNet profit of New Delhi Television declined 6.47% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 54.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.18% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 222.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.7763.00 -13 222.33251.54 -12 OPM %6.0810.27 -8.268.28 - PBDT9.5413.92 -31 21.5426.81 -20 PBT7.5212.04 -38 13.0317.32 -25 NP7.528.04 -6 13.0313.32 -2
