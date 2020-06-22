Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 91.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 81.20% in the December 2019 quarter
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
S E Power Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
UK education tech firm expands online courses in India
Govt seeks stakeholder views on National Technology Mission for MSMEs
-
Sales decline 5.42% to Rs 26.71 croreNet profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises declined 91.26% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.69% to Rs 4.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 105.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.7128.24 -5 105.71102.55 3 OPM %6.5110.87 -12.8622.48 - PBDT2.753.90 -29 13.3122.94 -42 PBT0.262.12 -88 5.4319.78 -73 NP0.273.09 -91 4.7718.85 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU