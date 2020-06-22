Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 91.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.42% to Rs 26.71 crore

Net profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises declined 91.26% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.69% to Rs 4.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 105.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

