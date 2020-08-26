Affle International secures USD 1 mn contract from Singapore Govt.

Affle International has won a contract from the Singapore Government to build a 'Digital & Cloud-based Commuter Survey Platform' for Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Affle's mobile marketing platforms will enable interactive surveys for citizens in Singapore to drive LTA's objective of building a people-centered land transport system.

The total value of the contract is over USD 1Mn. Affle's platforms were first accredited by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore in 2018, and Affle is actively engaged on 6 projects across multiple Singapore government agencies as on date.

