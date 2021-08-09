Affle Q1 PAT rises 90% YoY to Rs 35.7 cr

Affle (India) posted a 90.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.73 crore on 70% rise in net sales to Rs 152.47 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

On a sequential basis, the company posted 39% fall in net profit on a 7.7% rise in net sales in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Consolidated profit before tax declined 35.6% quarter on quarter but soared 104% year on year to Rs 41.16 crore in Q1 FY22.

EBITDA stood at Rs 35.1 crore in Q1 FY22, an increase of 56% year on year. Affle's CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 3.1 crore of converted users in Q1 FY22, an increase of 85% year on year. The company reported robust operating cash flows of Rs 39.6 crore during the quarter, achieving 134.2% of PAT as operating cash flows.

Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said, The world is undergoing a paradigm shift with accelerated connected experiences redefining the digital priorities of the advertisers globally. Our growth mindset and tech innovations helped us achieve a consistent, all-round performance in Q1 FY22. I am elated with our broad-based growth coming from the top 10 resilient industry verticals and across India & International markets, driven by significant increase in the CPCU business. Continuing upon the previous year trend, this quarter too witnessed a persistent growth in advertiser spends towards the mobile marketing. We enhanced our platforms and product propositions while penetrating deeper across both new and existing markets. Also in this quarter, while India faced a devastating second wave of Covid-19, the resilient nature of our business enabled our positive growth trajectory. We are optimistic of the industry macro-trends and future-ready to leverage upon new market dynamics & deliver sustainable growth to all our stakeholders.

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising.

Shares of Affle were up 0.05% at Rs 4,180 on BSE.

