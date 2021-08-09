Consumer goods stocks rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index increasing 28.66 points or 0.55% at 5192.97 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Borosil Renewables Ltd (up 4.99%), Gabriel India Ltd (up 4.38%),Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (up 4.09%),Trident Ltd (up 3.69%),PVR Ltd (up 3.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (up 3.35%), D B Corp Ltd (up 3.33%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.1%), JTEKT India Ltd (up 2.9%), and Inox Leisure Ltd (up 2.89%).

On the other hand, Future Retail Ltd (down 9.99%), Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (down 9.97%), and Future Enterprises Ltd (down 9.46%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 261.32 or 0.48% at 54539.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.55 points or 0.43% at 16307.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.98 points or 0.18% at 26852.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.85 points or 0.1% at 8208.16.

On BSE,1680 shares were trading in green, 1111 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

