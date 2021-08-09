Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 144.62 points or 0.63% at 23123 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (up 4.15%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.25%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.19%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.04%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.77%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.72%), MRF Ltd (up 0.56%), Escorts Ltd (up 0.28%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 3.65%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.89%), and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.89%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 261.32 or 0.48% at 54539.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.55 points or 0.43% at 16307.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.98 points or 0.18% at 26852.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.85 points or 0.1% at 8208.16.

On BSE,1680 shares were trading in green, 1111 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

