Atul Healthcare to acquire 50% stake in Valsad Institute of Medical Sciences

Atul announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Atul Healthcare has entered into a binding shareholders' agreement with Valsad Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and its existing shareholders which comprise medical doctors and their relatives / associates.

The Agreement executed on 04 October 2022 provides for acquisition of 13,50,000 equity shares of Rs 100 each constituting 50% of the total equity share capital at an issue price of Rs 166.67 per equity share of VIMS by AHCL and other terms and conditions.

Atul will be investing in the said equity shares of AHCL to complete the above transaction.

