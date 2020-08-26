JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty trade sideways; PSU banks advance for 4th day
Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 105.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 64.39% to Rs 310.40 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 105.34% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 64.39% to Rs 310.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 188.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.96% to Rs 25.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 48.09% to Rs 787.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 531.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales310.40188.82 64 787.03531.47 48 OPM %5.346.65 -5.956.98 - PBDT15.2910.24 49 40.0528.62 40 PBT13.278.37 59 31.0920.26 53 NP10.395.06 105 25.5513.45 90

