Brahmaputra Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.69% to Rs 33.42 croreNet profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.69% to Rs 33.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 340.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.42% to Rs 148.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 237.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.4267.77 -51 148.59237.43 -37 OPM %24.9017.75 -23.8818.86 - PBDT-4.06-11.40 64 0.95-2.87 LP PBT-5.10-12.67 60 -3.67-9.24 60 NP0.06-8.01 LP 1.540.35 340
