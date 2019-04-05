Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, NELCO Ltd, CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd and Mawana Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2019.
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 63.65 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2514 shares in the past one month.
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 12.23% to Rs 11.93. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
NELCO Ltd spiked 11.92% to Rs 325.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18760 shares in the past one month.
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd spurt 11.11% to Rs 19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 414 shares in the past one month.
Mawana Sugars Ltd rose 10.98% to Rs 47. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18994 shares in the past one month.
