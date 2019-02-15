Shree Renuka Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 68.60 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.29% to Rs 1102.90 croreNet profit of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 68.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2294.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 37.29% to Rs 1102.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1758.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1102.901758.80 -37 OPM %19.681.99 -PBDT121.60-60.20 LP PBT68.60-118.70 LP NP68.60-2294.00 LP
