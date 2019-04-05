Zensar Tech gains after starting operations in Mexico

rose 3.4% to Rs 238.80 at 11:41 IST on BSE after the company announced its expansion into the Latin American market with the launch of its operations in- City,

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was 41.44 points, or 0.11% to 38,726.16

On the BSE, 16,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3,025 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 246.90 and a low of Rs 237.70 so far during the day.

Zensar announced its expansion into the Latin American market with the launch of its operations in- City, Mexico. The operations will focus on supporting the company's customers in and the local region.

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar said that Mexico is a strategic choice for the company due to its proximity to key customers based in the US and the availability of local talent.

is a leading and company that specialises in partnering with global organisations across industries on their digital transformation journey.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)