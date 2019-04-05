Zensar Tech gains after starting operations in Mexico

Zensar Technologies rose 3.4% to Rs 238.80 at 11:41 IST on BSE after the company announced its expansion into the Latin American market with the launch of its operations in-Mexico City, Mexico.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was 41.44 points, or 0.11% to 38,726.16
On the BSE, 16,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3,025 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 246.90 and a low of Rs 237.70 so far during the day.
Zensar announced its expansion into the Latin American market with the launch of its operations in-Mexico City, Mexico. The operations will focus on supporting the company's customers in North America and the local region.
Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar said that Mexico is a strategic choice for the company due to its proximity to key customers based in the US and the availability of local talent.
Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specialises in partnering with global organisations across industries on their digital transformation journey.
