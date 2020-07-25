Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 98.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.62% to Rs 24.95 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 98.36% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.62% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.9577.0521.2813.586.7811.820.405.940.1811.00

