Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 98.36% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Mayur Floorings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter
SVC Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter
SVA India consolidated net profit declines 79.31% in the March 2020 quarter
Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 67.62% to Rs 24.95 croreNet profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 98.36% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.62% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.9577.05 -68 OPM %21.2813.58 -PBDT6.7811.82 -43 PBT0.405.94 -93 NP0.1811.00 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU