Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 98.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.62% to Rs 24.95 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 98.36% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.62% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.9577.05 -68 OPM %21.2813.58 -PBDT6.7811.82 -43 PBT0.405.94 -93 NP0.1811.00 -98

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 17:58 IST

