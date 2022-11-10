AGS Transact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 400.48% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AGS Transact Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.31 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Govt clarifies there is no plan to levy any charges for UPI services
Paytm Q2 revenues jump 76% YoY
Paytm climbs on good operating performance
Infibeam Avenues soars after RBI nod for payment aggregator licence
-
Sales decline 14.23% to Rs 413.62 croreNet profit of AGS Transact Technologies rose 400.48% to Rs 20.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.23% to Rs 413.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 482.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales413.62482.23 -14 OPM %26.3027.60 -PBDT81.2778.02 4 PBT23.1117.54 32 NP20.674.13 400
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU