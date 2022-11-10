AGS Transact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 400.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.23% to Rs 413.62 crore

Net profit of AGS Transact Technologies rose 400.48% to Rs 20.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.23% to Rs 413.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 482.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.413.62482.2326.3027.6081.2778.0223.1117.5420.674.13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)