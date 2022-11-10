AGS Transact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 400.48% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.23% to Rs 413.62 crore

Net profit of AGS Transact Technologies rose 400.48% to Rs 20.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.23% to Rs 413.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 482.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales413.62482.23 -14 OPM %26.3027.60 -PBDT81.2778.02 4 PBT23.1117.54 32 NP20.674.13 400

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:04 IST

